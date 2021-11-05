BEIS committee calls on government to protect struggling steel industry

The government must establish a new steel sector deal to ensure the domestic industry remains competitive, says the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) committee.

The committee believes a new deal could address long-running issues in the sector such as high energy prices and barriers to supplying steel for major public projects.

It could also protect jobs and provide a clear decarbonisation plan.

Darren Jones, chair of the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, said: “Steel is a national strategic asset, a foundation industry, and a sector which the UK cannot afford to lose.”

The report also suggests the government still lacks a clear roadmap or overarching strategy for decarbonising steel.

It recognises decarbonising the steel industry will be an important part of meeting the Government’s target to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 and to cut emissions by 78 per cent by 2035.

Consequently, it recommends that any sector deal should deliver a cohesive plan for decarbonising the industry in response to the Steel Council’s report later this year, and announced no later than Summer 2022.

The report also urges the government to consider a formal fit and proper person test for private company directors within any future steel sector deal.

In particular, the committee put the boot in to GFG Alliance’s Liberty Steel, which has been suffering from financing issues and has been operating at night to reduce costs.

It criticised owner Sanjeev Gupta for giving staff executive titles without the required decision-making powers or information necessary to perform their duties, and has called for an investigation into King & King – the auditors of a number of GFG Alliance businesses.

The report finds it “utterly unconvincing” that “King & King had the capacity, expertise, or resources to audit the accounts of multiple large GFG Alliance and Liberty Steel UK companies representing over £2.5 billion of revenue”.

They also suggest the Insolvency Service should consider whether Gupta has breached his fiduciary duties as a company director.