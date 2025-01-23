UK’s top 1,000 websites face cookie compliance clampdown

The UK’s top 1,000 websites will be brought into compliance over cookie policies, ensuring people the lawful choice on how their information is handled online.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has set out clear regulatory expectations which these websites must follow to comply with data protection laws.

The independent authority has already analysed the top 200 of these websites, and has aired concerns to 134 of them.

From Thursday, it will expand by cracking down on the UK’s top 1,000 websites, as well as connected TVs and mobile apps.

ICO’s executive director of regulatory risk, Stephen Almond, wrote a post on Thursday, saying: “Tracking should work for everyone – giving people clear choices and confidence in how their information is used, while enabling businesses to operate fairly and responsibly.”

As uncontrolled tracking can be highly intrusive, the wrongful handling of that personal data can lead to serious harm.”

For example, Almond said, “gamblers are targeted with more betting ads due to their browsing history” just like “LGBTQ+ people altering their online behaviour for fear of unintended disclosure of their sexuality”.

To prevent this, the ICO will facilitate the process for publishers to adopt compliant and data-private business models.

“By combining advice, guidance and targeted enforcement, we aim to create an environment where businesses can succeed, and people can have trust and control over their online experiences”, he continued.

This announcement forms part of the watchdog’s wider online strategy, which broadly addresses and controls the harm that can arise from misused online tracking practices.

Within it, this new crackdown will work alongside a set of measures which support businesses to adopt safety precautions to grant their users their privacy control.

This announcement comes at a time of increased cyber security awareness, as data privacy incidents have become the biggest threat to UK CEOs.

In a survey of over 500 UK business leaders, around 85 per cent reported having been through a crisis in the past year,