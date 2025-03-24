Tech secretary pledges to not pit AI against creatives amid copyright row

Tech secretary Peter Kyle has promised that the government will not be forced to choose between the UK’s creative industry and its burgeoning AI sector, as it prepares for the integration of new AI copyright regulations.

“We have the third largest AI market in the world, and the second largest creative arts sector”, Kyle told the Financial Times on Monday. “I will not pit one against the other”.

This follows fierce opposition from the UK’s leading creatives, with filmmakers, musicians, authors and media groups all fighting against proposals that could give AI firms the right to train on their copyrighted material, unless they actively opt out.

Speaking at Nvidia’s GTC conference in Silicon Valley last week, Kyle stressed that the nation must “prioritise…forward movement”, while making sure that fair protection is put in place for creatives and rights holders.

The UK’s consultation on AI policy – which could allow tech firms to train models on copyrighted material – has triggered widespread backlash from the creative, entertainment, and media industries.

Critics urged that the proposed method of ‘opting out’ places an unfair advantage on tech firms, whilst placing creatives in a vulnerable position wherein their content can be scraped without compensation, unless they actively prevent it.

In response, newspapers across the UK, including The Guardian and The Sun, launched a ‘make it fair’ campaign.

Together, organisations warned that AI companies may exploit their content without remuneration, threatening the sustainability of the news industry.

Owen Meredith, chief executive of the News Media Association, said: “Copyright is fundamental to publishers’ ability to invest in trusted journalism. AI should be no different”.

The music industry also raised alarms following the news, with artists worrying that AI-generated songs could be built from components of their work, without consent or pay.

This move reflects a similar dialogue across the pond, where American record labels and publishers have filed numerous lawsuits against AI firms accused of infringing copyright laws.

Kyle addressed the issues in regulating AI, while ensuring the UK’s position as a leader in both tech and creative arts.

He confirmed that his department will be reviewing the 11,000 responses to its consultation before finalising its approach to the issue.

“We will find a way through it and get both sectors facing the future”, he argued, “fit for the digital age, with rights, protections, and ability to earn money in the digital economy.”