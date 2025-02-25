UK newspapers join creative industry in protest against AI copyright plans

UK newspapers have joined forces with musicians, authors, and other creatives to oppose government proposals that could allow AI firms to train models on copyrighted material, without compensation.

Newspapers such as The Guardian, The Times and The Sun coordinated front-page protests on Tuesday morning, arguing the plans could undermine journalism by allowing AI firms to use their news content without payment.

Under the proposed system, creators would have to opt out to prevent their work from being used by AI firms, a move that has been criticised for favouring big tech over creative industries.

In response, publishers launched the “Make it Fair” campaign on their front pages this morning, coinciding with the final day of a government consultation on AI and copyright.

“The Government wants to change the UK’s laws to favour big tech platforms so they can use British creative content to power their AI models without our permission or payment. Let’s protect the creative industries – it’s only fair”, the message wrote.

The News Media Association (NMA) and Society of Editors (SOE) backed the campaign, warning that the proposed system will threaten the sustainability of UK media.

Owen Meredith, chief executive of NMA, said: “Copyright is fundamental to publishers’ ability to invest in trusted journalism. AI should be no different”

This move from the media space follows a growing backlash from the music sector.

More than 1,000 musicians, including Kate Bush and Hans Zimmer, recently released a silent protest album titled ‘Is this what we want?’, to highlight concerns that AI could replace human artists,

Meanwhile, the Booksellers Association has also called for stronger protections to ensure that authors can regain control over their work.

Laura McCormack, head of policy and public affairs for the Booksellers Association, said: “bookshops are vocal defenders of authors having equity and agency on how their work is used or repurposed, and passionate advocates of a book ecosystem that keeps hardworking authors – not automated AI – at its heart.”