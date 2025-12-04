UK workers could reclaim half their day thanks to AI, report finds

Many of these tools are deployed in sectors like retail financial services

UK office workers could reclaim nearly half of a standard eight-hour workday thanks to AI, according to new data from Salesforce.

The findings, based on a commissioned study from IDC, suggest AI tools are not just automating repetitive tasks, but are starting to reshape how humans actually work.

On average, UK employees estimate that AI saves them 48 per cent of their day, compared with a global average of 41 per cent.

Zahra Bahrololoumi, chief executive of Salesforce UK and Ireland, told City AM: “Businesses can grow and return to productivity at scale with digital labour, but returns won’t come from just tacking on AI.”

She stresses that meaningful results rely on combining trusted data and targeted upskilling.

“With those elements in place, the UK’s £159 billion AI investment could deliver measurable outcomes. We’re talking higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and real time back to workers,” she claims.

“That’s why we’re doubling down on our UK investment: to support the country’s mission to be a world-leading AI and data hub that creates jobs, builds skills and drives innovation.”

AI agents

The study highlights how UK offices are already combining classic robotic process automation (RPA) with virtual assistants, generative AI tools or modern AI agents.

Many of these tools are deployed in sectors like retail financial services or customer support.

In practice, AI can handle debt resolution, provide financial advice, process complaints faster, and improve engagement – all while humans focus on higher-value work.

With that in mind, Salesforce is committing $6bn to the UK through 2030, building out R&D teams, expanding its London AI Centre, and backing startups developing AI for enterprise workflows.

Its broader goal is to turn the UK into a hub for AI innovation and digital labour, while generating jobs and supporting training across the country.

Read more Salesforce: UK profit surges as 300 jobs lost

Bahrololoumi emphasises that AI should be treated as “labour, not just software.”

She told City AM that agentic AI – systems capable of autonomous decision-making – requires governance, continuous evaluation, and human oversight.

“If AI is used right, it can transform work from a grind into something smarter. But used poorly, it’s just a shiny replacement for human labour that doesn’t deliver real value.”

Concerns

Despite the potential, the rollout of AI in UK workplaces isn’t without risks.

Industry surveys show that a quarter of firms adopting AI still lack basic controls to protect customers and ensure compliance.

Meanwhile, workers in routine or junior roles may feel pressure as machines take over repetitive tasks, while critical thinking and decision-making skills become ever more essential.

The rise of AI has also prompted broader workforce considerations.

Young people are increasingly turning to skilled trades like plumbing, electrical, or construction, seeing them as more resistant to automation.

Meanwhile, companies are encouraged to invest in training programs that teach employees not just how to use AI, but how to challenge it, verify outputs, and maintain oversight.

“The real test for leaders,” Bahrololoumi argues, “is whether they can think bigger – using AI not just to redesign roles, but to help every employee contribute at a higher level.”

While half a workday back to employees may sound enticing, making that real requires smart strategy, governance, and more importantly, a workforce ready to collaborate with their digital colleagues.