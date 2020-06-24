The Met Office has issued a warning about the UK weather, with searing temperatures well above 30C expected across some parts of the country this afternoon.

Brits have been urged to take care in the sun, as health authorities encouraged those most vulnerable – many of whom have been shielding during the coronavirus lockdown – to protect themselves amid the “exceptionally hot weather forecast this week”.

Public Health England said that older people and those with underlying health conditions were particularly at risk in the heat.

The amber level three is currently in place for the West and East Midlands, requiring healthcare services to take action to help high-risk groups.

However, people across the country have been advised to keep cool and hydrated, with the mercury expected to hit the low-30s in the south of England over the coming days.

Warnings have also been issued about UV levels, which will be “exceptionally high” over the next few days.

It comes after the government reduced coronavirus social distancing rules from two metres to one metre “plus” – meaning people should specifically avoid face to face contact at a metre distance.

People are still expected to flood into parks and open spaces across the country again in the hot weather, however, with no more than two households allowed to meet at one another’s houses at any one time.