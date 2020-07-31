London temperature hits 35C on hottest day of year

Temperatures have hit 35 degrees in London today, making it officially the hottest day of the year so far.

And according to the Met Office, the mercury is set to rise further as the afternoon continues.

In a tweet, the Met Office said: “It’s the hottest day of the year so far… and the temperature will rise further this afternoon.”

However, it has also issued a weather warning for large parts of the south-east and east of the UK, suggesting that the glorious weather might not last.

From four o’clock, these regions can expect isolated thunderstorms, the Met Office said, which could bring gusty winds and hail.

There is also the chance of some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

In addition, short term losses of power and disruption to train services are possible.

The storms will be caused by hot air moving up from continental Europe, where temperatures are not expected to be as hot as in the UK.

Looking longer term, colder air is expected over the weekend as a cold front arrives in the UK over the next 24 hours.