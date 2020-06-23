UK coronavirus deaths leap to 171 as lockdown nears end

A further 171 people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths to 42,927.

The figure represents a disappointing return to levels seen last week, following yesterday’s announcement of 15 fatalities, marking the lowest daily death toll since lockdown began

More than 237,000 tests were distributed in the UK yesterday, with 874 coming back positive, the Department for Health said.

The latest update from the Department of Health and Social Care includes coronavirus-related deaths that occurred in hospitals, care homes, and the wider community.

The government figures do not include all deaths involving coronavirus across the UK – which is thought to have passed 54,000 according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Of the latest reported deaths in the UK, 46 occurred in hospitals in England.

The south West of the UK was the only region to report no deaths in the latest figures, while London hospitals reported two fatalities.

Scotland reported a further four deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 2,476, while Wales confirmed five more people had died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the Welsh death toll to 1,483.

It comes as the Prime Minister today set out his roadmap to reopening the bulk of British businesses on 4 July.

Boris Johnson said a dramatic fall in the rate of infection means “we can now safely ease the lockdown in England”. However, he warned that the government will not hesitate to put the apply the brakes if the the number of infections start to rise.

Parts of Germany reentered lockdown today, weeks after nationwide restrictions were lifted, after more than 1,000 abattoir workers tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile authorities in South Korea yesterday said the country is experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus in and around the capital city of Seoul, sparking fears of resurgence around cities beginning to emerge from lockdown.

