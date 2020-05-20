Met Office confirms hottest day of the year as mercury pushes 28 degrees

The Met Office has confirmed that it is the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 27.8 degrees at Heathrow Airport.

Read more: Tourism industry pushes for October bank holiday to fill £37bn hole

The record comes after a string of days of hot, sunny weather, with the mercury reaching 26 degrees in London yesterday.

However, the coming days will likely see cooler temperatures, with thunderstorms a possibility tomorrow.

The Met Office said: “Whilst there remains quite a bit of uncertainty, tomorrow could see some heavy showers develop across parts of the southeast.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If these showers do form they have the potential to give some torrential downpours as well as thunder and lightning”.

The hot weather should return by the Bank Holiday, with temperatures of up to 24 degrees expected.

Despite the weather, people across the UK have been asked to remain at home due to the coronavirus lockdown measures.

Read more: Public trust in airlines and travel firms at record low, says Which?

However, across the south of England especially people have been taking advantage of the sunshine after seven weeks of staying inside.