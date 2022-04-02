UK impounds another jet with links to Russia

The UK has impounded another jet linked to Russia and prevented it from flying, transport secretary Grant Shapps announced today.

“This morning I’ve prevented the use of another jet that has links to Russian oligarchs,” Shapps tweeted. “We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed.”

The plane was stopped at Luton airport while the Department for Transport (DfT) investigates whether it could be detained for breaching the UK’s ban, which prevents aircraft linked to Russia from operating in the country’s air space.

The plane, whose ownership was not disclosed, is the latest to be impound after last week the DfT announced it would detain “indefinitely” two aircraft belonging to oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler.