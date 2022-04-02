Ferry passengers at Dover face disruption as queues multiply due to bad weather

Queues at Dover have multiplied in the last few days because of bad weather.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Passengers at Dover are facing disruption as queues on ferry services multiply due to the bad weather.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, we are currently experiencing delays on all of our crossings,” said ferry operator DFDS via Twitter. “To our customers already checked in at our ports, please proceed as normal. On your arrival at the port, we will transfer you onto the first available departure.”

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to adverse weather conditions, we are currently experiencing delays on all of our crossings. To our customers already checked in at our ports, please proceed as normal. On your arrival at the port, we will transfer you onto the first available departure. pic.twitter.com/hwY8gfM4x5 — DFDS UK Updates (@DFDSUKUpdates) April 2, 2022

The company explained that some of delays were caused by one of its ships making contact with the berth in Dunkirk on Thursday because of the high winds.

“We are aware of queues at Dover, and the Kent Resilience Forum and local partners are working to minimise any disruption by deploying temporary traffic management measures as standard,” a spokesperson for the Department for Transport told Sky News.

“This has been caused by a number of factors, including severe weather in the Channel.”

An increase in queues at cross-Channel services has been reported over the last few weeks following the suspension of P&O services.

“The ongoing impact of the lack of any P&O services continues to affect remaining ferry operations with the commencement of the Easter getaway period,” the Port of Dover said in a statement.

The operator, which yesterday was placed under investigation by the Insolvency Service, was forced to halt operations after it fired around 800 seafarers without notice, City A.M. reported.