Ex Russian leader: In 2023, UK to rejoin EU, Musk will be US president and France to fight Germany

Ex Russian president Medvedev and one of his outrages tweets, claiming Brexit would be reversed. (Photo by Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images)

Britain is going to rejoin the EU and it will collapse, while France will go to war with Germany and Elon Musk will be the US President, according to former Russia PM and President.

The ex Kremlin leader made a series of bold predictions on Twitter which also included Northern Ireland joining the Republic, and a civil war breaking out, with Elon Musk becoming President.

Dmitry Medvedev shared his 10 outlandish predictions for the next 12 months on Twitter and was widely mocked.

Medvedev said on the social media site “on the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution.”

The Russian leader and Putin ally started off by saying “oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters” before lurching to claim the “the UK will rejoin the EU”, after Brexit.

“The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use” he added, while “Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine”.

Extraordinary claims about war between France and Germany, and in the US

This comes after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February of this year, with current President Vladimir Putin saying he was now ready to ‘negotiate’. Three Russians were killed in a drone attack this week, which it was thought Ukraine conducted, though Kyiv hasn’t confirmed or denied.

Medvedev, who is Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and was the President of Russia between 2008-2012 continued that, “the Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts” and following this, “war will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process”.

He also claimed “Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland” while over the pond, “civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result.”

“Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states” he said, despite Musk not being born in the US and therefore being ineligible to stand.

He topped off his outrageous thread by claiming “all the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia” and the “the Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead”.

Twitter and Tesla boss Elon Musk responded to his claims saying it was an “epic thread”.

Musk’s reaction to the thread

Musk added, “those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy.”

Medvedev was widely mocked online being quote-tweeted at least 6,000 times, with many people telling him Ukraine would not cease to exist, and Russia would lose the war.