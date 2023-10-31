Coca-Cola HBC reports strong growth despite fluctuating volumes in Russia and Ukraine

Coca-Cola HBC reports strong growth in third quarter results

Coca-Cola HBC announced “strong organic growth” as part of its third-quarter trading update today, with organic revenue being up 15.3 per cent.

After reporting strong revenue growth in its half-year results, the European bottle company for soft drink giant Coca-Cola also saw organic volume growth this quarter up 15.3 per cent.

Chief executive Zoran Bogdanovic said the company continues to invest in its future with a “clear” focus.

He added: “We’re pleased to have delivered another solid performance, and a second consecutive quarter of organic volume growth.

“We reiterate our guidance for strong growth in 2023 and, despite continued macro uncertainties, we are well placed to deliver on our medium-term targets.”

The company has recently faced questions over Russia operations, and now reports a fall in volume in Ukraine, declining by “low-single digits”.

This comes after volume in Ukraine had risen 50 per cent in August during the bottling company’s half-year results.

Coca-Cola and its bottling business pulled operations in Russia last year following the war, which has led to a fall-off in volumes in the region.

However, today it said volumes in Russia were “higher on an organic basis” than the prior year, but still down 40 per cent since 2021.