Natwest chief: UK ‘closer to start than finish line’ on regulation mission

Natwest chief executive Paul Thwaite.

The government’s mission to overhaul regulation still has a long distance to go, the boss of Natwest has said, as he warned of “trade-offs” in the pursuit of cutting red tape.

Paul Thwaite, the chief executive of Natwest, praised the government and the City watchdog in edging forward in its regulation mission, referencing recent changes to mortgages.

He said these reforms had allowed the bank to lend more into the market and thus help give extra injections of life into the economy.

The Natwest boss said the last 12 months had indicated “a willingness to start to have a debate”.

But he added: “I’d say we’re closer to the start line than the finish line.”

In July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled a regulatory overhaul aimed at “rewiring” the financial services system, known as the Leeds Reforms. But the deregulation package faced criticism from banking analysts for failing to move the dial.

Sir Keir Starmer pledged to go further in slashing “red tape” in a speech on Monday, in which he promised to cut 25 per cent of regulation. Business Secretary Peter Kyle has been tasked with spearheading this endeavour.

But in this mission, Thwaite warned there would have to be a give and take.

Natwest chief warns of growth trade-offs

“If we want national renewal, if we want ambitious, ambitious growth, and I do think we as a whole will need to be able to debate some of the trade offs that will involve,” the bank boss said at the Financial Times banking summit.

On Tuesday, lenders were given a major boost as the Bank of England eased capital requirement rules, freeing up billions for UK firms.

It comes after lobbying efforts from the banking industry body UK Finance, which has claimed up to £54bn of extra capital has been piled up by the sector due to holding rules.

Thwaite added a focus of the government should be ensuring UK financial services were “internationally competitive”.

When asked about the Budget, Thwaite said he was “cautiously optimistic”.

“The reality is we will find out over time,” he added and pointed to whether businesses hike investment or consumers rack up more spending as a clear indicator.

Banks were able to escape a tax raid as the Chancellor raises taxes to the tune of £26bn on 26 November.

Reeves had faced fierce rallying calls from think tanks, political opponents and even former deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to launch a cash grab on British banks.

After avoiding Reeves’ firing line, a number of banks announced fresh pumps of capital into the UK economy and US giant JP Morgan laid out plans to build a £10bn Canary Wharf tower to serve as its new UK head office.