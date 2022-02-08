UK broadband and pay TV complaints at an ‘all-time low’ says Ofcom

Ofcom has revealed that the number of complaints received between July and September last year across broadband, landline and pay TV companies were at an all-time low.

From its latest league table, TalkTalk and Shell Energy had the most broadband complaints, primarily due to faults and service issues.

With the industry average being 10 complaints per every 100,000 customer, TalkTalk and Shell hit 17 each.

TalkTalk was also the most complained-about landline provider, while EE and Sky attracted the fewest broadband and landline complaints.

EE for instance had four complaints out of 100,000.

For pay-monthly mobile, complaints were at the same historically low level as the last quarter.

iD Mobile, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile were the most complained-about mobile operators, and Virgin Media generated the highest volume of pay-TV complaints. The main reason customers complained to Ofcom was related to how these companies handled their complaints.

EE, Tesco Mobile and Sky attracted the fewest complaints in the mobile sector, and Sky was the least complained-about pay-TV provider.

On today’s update, Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director said:

Complaints have fallen to a record low, and we expect providers to keep working to achieve the highest standards. If you’re unhappy with your provider, it’s worth shopping around. We’ve made it easier than ever to switch, and you could end up with better customer service as well saving money.

Although the watchdog cannot resolve individual complaints, it offers consumers advice, and the information it receives can lead to it launching investigations.

The league tables can act as a good incentive for companies to improve their performance.

An EE spokesperson commented on the findings:

“Our customers already know we provide the best customer service across the industry, and these results reflect the hard work of our teams in UK and Ireland contact centres and retail stores providing the best personal and local service. EE customers also enjoy being part of the UK’s biggest and fastest network. With more 5G coverage than any other provider and ultrafast full fibre broadband, EE has been named the UK’s best network for the past 8 years by RootMetrics.”

A BT spokesperson added:

“BT is seeing fewer complaints than ever before and we’re dedicated to keeping our customers connected and providing great service with 100% of calls being answered in the UK and Ireland. We’re committed to helping our customers wherever they need us with our nationwide team of Home Tech Experts providing in-home support.”