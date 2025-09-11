Uefa delays decision on controversial overseas games plans

Uefa has delayed a decision on LaLiga and Serie A playing games overseas

Uefa has delayed a decision on whether to approve the Spanish and Italian top leagues’ controversial plans to play games overseas this season.

LaLiga wants to stage a fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami in December, while Serie A hopes to take AC Milan’s game with Como to Perth, Australia, in February.

European football’s governing body executive committee discussed the proposals at its regular meeting today in Tirana but resolved to undertake a full consultation before any decision.

With world chiefs Fifa also having to approve the requests, LaLiga now faces a race against time to have its Miami showcase approved in time.

Uefa said: “The Executive Committee discussed the requests from the RFEF and FIGC to approve the playing of one domestic league match each outside the home country, in particular outside the Uefa territory.

“The committee acknowledged it as an important and growing issue but expressed the desire to ensure that it has the views of all stakeholders before coming to a final decision.

“There are many issues to resolve and as the European governing body, Uefa has a responsibility to take all such factors into account.

“As a result, no decision was taken today but Uefa will undertake a round of consultation with all stakeholders in European football – including fans.”

LaLiga and Serie A are keen to export games in order to boost the profile of their leagues and teams, who are increasingly financially outmuscled by England’s Premier League.

Uefa and Fifa are said to feel they have little legal grounds to block the moves, following an antitrust lawsuit brought by US promoter Relevent and settled earlier this year.

But fans’ groups urged the governing bodies to reject the plans and claimed they had not been sufficiently consulted over proposals that would threaten to set a precedent.

Football Supporters Europe welcomed Uefa’s decision “to ensure any decision is based on the best interests of the entire European football ecosystem”.

FSE added: “Today’s announcement reflects their dedication to preserving the integrity of European football.

“The specific mention for fans to be involved in this engagement demonstrates that UEFA has recognised the strong opposition expressed by millions of supporters across the continent, as well as those of the many other stakeholders who have spoken out against these plans.

“Our position remains unchanged: European football belongs to our stadiums, our cities, our communities – one domestic match abroad is one too many.”