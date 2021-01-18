Uber offers money off trips to mass-vaccination centres

Uber will cover up to £15 worth of passengers’ trips to seven mass-vaccination centres in England, including to the Nightingale hospital in London.

Customers can book the service by entering the correct promotion code for the mass-vaccination hub they are travelling to in the app ahead of booking their journey.

Uber has become the second ride-hailing app to offer to aid the coronavirus inoculation programme. Rival Bolt has offered to provide Londoners with £250,000 worth of free transport to vaccinations centres.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “Our national effort to accelerate the vaccine rollout across the country is an essential part of defeating Covid-19 and getting this country back to normal. It is great that Uber is doing their bit by covering free trips to the seven mass-vaccination centres.”

Mass vaccination available for the discount include Robertson House in Stevenage, the Centre for Life in Newcastle, Etihad Tennis and Football Centre in Manchester, Surrey’s Epsom Downs Racecourse, Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol and Millennium Point in Birmingham, as well as the Nightingale in London.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe added: “It’s vital that the most vulnerable people in our society are vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible, and we want to help remove any barriers that could prevent them from travelling safely to get their jab.”