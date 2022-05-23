Uber offers discounts up to 50 per cent to celebrate opening of Elizabeth line

Uber tomorrow will offer discounted fares to celebrate the opening of the Elizabeth line. (Photo Illustration by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Uber has announced it will offer discounted fares to celebrate tomorrow’s opening of the long-awaited Elizabeth line.

Running for the first 500 trips on a first come first served basis, the ELIZABETHLINE promotional code will cover trips to Elizabeth line stations, including Paddington, Tottenham Court Road and Canary Wharf.

“The Tube is an iconic part of London and the opening of the Elizabeth Line is an historic day for the capital,” said Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem.

“Uber is committed to playing its role in London’s transport network, helping thousands of people move around the city every day.”

After three and a half years of delays and £4.5bn of additional costs, the line will open tomorrow after receiving the royal seal of approval by the Queen, who attended the inauguration last Tuesday.