Exclusive: Uber joins CBI exodus

Uber is pausing its engagement with the CBI, City A.M. has learnt.

The ride-hailing tech firm is the latest in a string of companies who have either ditched the organisation or suspended their engagement in the last few days, following reports of sexual misconduct by senior CBI members.

Uber’s decision will be yet another blow to the business lobby group, whose future is in significant doubt after the Guardian reported a second allegation of rape on Friday morning.

The company was contacted by City A.M. for comment but has not yet confirmed any further detail.

Aviva led Friday’s exodus, followed by John Lewis, Natwest and then a flood of others.

By the end of the day, around 50 major companies had cancelled their membership or suspended involvement. Other key groups included EY, Vodafone, Jaguar Land Rover and Virgin Media O2.

The CBI has subsequently suspended all activities and will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) – a general meeting held at an irregular time – in June to determine the future of the business lobby group.

In a statement, the board said: “We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose.

As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an EGM in June.

“At the EGM we will put forward proposals for a refocused CBI to our membership for them to decide on the future role and purpose of the organisation.

“This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks.”