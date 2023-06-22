Uber to slash 200 jobs in layoff resurgence

Uber is preparing to cut 200 employees from its recruiting team in its ongoing drive to improve efficiency.

The ride-sharing app is slashing over a third of its recruitment division, less than one per cent of its total global workforce, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

It comes as Uber is trying to cut costs and build on positive first quarter earnings.

In May it forecasted gross bookings of between $33bn (£26.5bn) and $34bn (£27.3bn), slightly ahead of expectations which were at the lower end of that scale.

Looking forwards, the transport giant said it was working to keep its workforce flat after headcount fell sequentially in the March quarter.

Earlier this year Uber reduced its freight services division by 150 members.

Previously, it slashed its workforce by 17 per cent in mid-2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then it only cut 60 more jobs towards the end of 2022.

Uber rival Lyft laid off over a quarter of its employees in April on top of 700 job cuts late last year.

New boss David Risher is facing a two-fold challenge of maintaining Lyft’s profit margins while wrestling some of the market share from the grip of its larger competitor.