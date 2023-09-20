Uber: EU rules will see us pull out of “hundreds” of European cities

An Uber boss has issued a stark warning that Brussels’ proposal to classify gig workers as de facto employees could slam the breaks on operations across the bloc.

Anabel Díaz, head of Uber’s European mobility division, said the plans could result in the ride-hailing giant stalling to a halt in “hundreds” of European cities and spiking prices by up to 40 percent in others.

“If Brussels forces Uber to reclassify drivers and couriers across the EU, we could expect to see a 50-70 per cent reduction in the number of work opportunities,” she told the Financial Times.

She warned it would also stretch out waiting times for users trying to catch a ride.

Díaz urged lawmakers involved in the EU’s Platform Work Directive debates this week to approve rules that protect the flexibility of self-employed individuals.

Under the rules, Diaz said, “drivers and couriers would need to apply for an open role, if one is available; show up for shifts at specific times and places; accept every trip they receive; and agree not to work on other apps.”

Her remarks come at a pivotal juncture for the EU, as it begins negotiations on the ultimate text of the new law, intended to improve economic conditions for gig workers.

Since 2021 in the UK, Uber drivers are considered ‘workers’, which is not full employee status but does mean they receive sick pay and annual leave.

The firm has gone further than UK competitors including Ola and Bolt in worker benefits.

The number of drivers on the UK platform has doubled in recent years.