Airlines call on EU to include polluting flights in CO2 pricing scheme

Airlines have called on the EU Commission to include long-haul and more polluting flights into its environmental regulation.

The comments come on the heels of the Commission announcing that EU airlines will pay more for their CO2 emissions.

“Yet again the Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen has abandoned the environment and Europe’s ordinary families,” said Ryanair‘s boss Michael O’Leary.

“The Commission’s failure to support the Parliament vote means that Europe’s most polluting flights (long-haul and transfer passengers) who create the majority of EU aviation emissions, will continue to be exempt from paying their fair share of ETS taxes.”

O’Leary’s remarks were echoed by Easyjet, which said it was disappointed by the decision.

Under the current legislative framework, airlines that operate intra-European flights have to submit permits to the bloc’s carbon market to cover their emissions.

Usually handed out for free, these permits are not needed by those operating long-haul flights.

Legislators announced today they will phase the permits out gradually over the next four years, meaning that carriers will begin to pay for their CO2 emissions.

Just a small amount of permits will remain free and will be given between 2024 and 2030 to airlines that use sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs).

O’Leary’s comments were echoed by other EU carriers and environmentalists alike.

Trade body Airlines for Europe said the scheme will run out before greener fuel solutions are implemented on a large scale.

While environmentalists from NGO Transport & Environment said the deal ignored “the biggest chunk of CO2 aviation emissions.”

The EU Commission was approached for comment.