Second woman claims to have been raped while working at CBI, reports

The scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry (CBI) group has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a criminal offence

A woman has alleged that she was raped when she worked at the Confederation of British Industry.

The woman told the Guardian newspaper that the incident took place when she was employed at an overseas office of Britain’s most prominent business lobby group.

She said she blamed the culture at the CBI for having no support after what she claims happened to her.

Earlier this week the scandal-hit CBI said it had passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a criminal offence.

A CBI spokesperson said: “Late yesterday afternoon, the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence.

More to follow