CBI passes new information to police after report of ‘serious criminal offence’

The CBI has been rocked by a raft of further allegations

The scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry (CBI) group has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a criminal offence.

A CBI spokesperson said: “Late yesterday afternoon, the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence.

“We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely and who have asked us not to comment further on potentially criminal matters.

“Recognising the need for confidentiality, we urge anyone, including the media, who has further information in relation to any alleged offence to also report that to the police.

“We are anticipating findings from Fox Williams on the matters it has been looking at imminently.

“The board will be communicating its response to this and other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week.”

Press Association