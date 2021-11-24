UAE in talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – AUGUST 21: In this handout provided by the U.S. Air Force, an air crew prepares to load evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

The UAE is reportedly in talks with the Taliban regime to operate Kabul airport, in a move that will put Abu Dhabi against Qatar.

In an exclusive, sources told Reuters that Emirati officials are moving to assert their influence over the country, snatching it from the influence of Qatar – which alongside, Turkey, has run the airport’s evacuation operations.

While de facto running airport operations since August, Taliban authorities have yet to formalise their agreement with Qatar, allowing the UAE to insert itself in the conversation.

Diplomatic sources also said the Taliban have reached out to the UAE and asked for financial help, although it’s not clear whether the alleged sum requested is related to airport operations, Reuters reported.

Despite formally claiming that no foreign forces were allowed in the country, the Taliban’s potential airport deal tells a different story.

Qatari special forces, Reuters reported, are currently providing security within the airport’s perimeter, leaving the Taliban forces to patrol the neighbouring areas.