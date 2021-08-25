Afghanistan: Biden says US 'on pace' to meet evacuation deadline

US President Joe Biden rules out any extension of US presence in Afghanistan, he said in a speech following the G7 emergency meeting.

The evacuation efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan are “on pace to finish” by the August 31st deadline. Biden rejected pleas from G7 leaders to extend the timeframe.

“The sooner we finish the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops,” he said.

The longer the US stay, there is an “acute and growing risk of an attack” by the group.

“The completion by August 31 depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those who we’re transporting out with no disruptions to our operation,” Biden added.

Around 70,700 people have been evacuated or relocated by the US since August 14th, according to the White House.

The Taliban’s spokesperson said Afghans should not go to Kabul airport or try to leave the country. The Taliban warned there would be consequences if airlifts continue beyond the end of the month.

Boris Johnson, who chaired the talks, said the G7 had agreed on a “roadmap for future engagement with the Taliban”.

British defence sources have said that the British evacuation from Kabul is expected to end within “24 to 36 hours.” All western forces are set to leave the country in the days to come.

Johnson said the UK had evacuated 9,000 people on 57 flights from the Afghan capital.