Afghanistan: More than 11,000 people evacuated from Kabul by UK armed forces

UK armed forces have evacuated more than 11,000 UK and Afghan nationals from Kabul since the Taliban took control of the nation, the Ministry of Defence confirmed tonight.

So far 11,474 people have been flown out of Kabul since the mission began on 13 August.

The tally includes embassy staff, British nationals,Afghan nationals under the ARAP programme that will relocate translators and other locals associated with the UK mission in Afghanistan and a number of nationals from other nations.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated that evacuation flights will run as long as the US military remains at Kabul airport.

The UK said no firm date has yet been set for the end of evacuation flights, however earlier this week US President Joe Biden recommitted to a 31 August pull-out from Kabul.

Any extension beyond that date could increase the chance of fighting between the US, UK and Taliban fighters.