Khan launches London fund to welcome Afghan refugees after donations flood in

Following a surge of donations, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched a new “London Refugee Response” fund to support the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

About 9,000 refugees have arrived in the UK so far from Afghanistan, with up to 3,500 having arrived in London.

The fund is a collaboration between City Hall, London councils and The London Community Foundation, set up to enable more people and organisations to donate in a cohesive manner, with the aim of helping refugees build a new life in the capital.

At the Lewisham Donation Hub Khan said:

“I’m immensely proud that our city has once again demonstrated that we are welcoming and open to all. The response from Londoners has been incredible and I’d like to thank everyone who has offered donations to help Afghan refugees and all the volunteers who are giving their time to help.”

“Our charities, voluntary organisations and councils are doing all they can to help them settle into our city and showing that we will always provide refuge to those seeking sanctuary, and I’m delighted to today launch the new London Refugee Response to help even more Londoners donate.”

The Lewisham organisation was established in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the aim of providing those facing difficulties in the community with clothing, food, and medicine. In addition to continuing this work, it has also been a champion for supporting Afghan refugees in London.

Money will be distributed from the new London Refugee Response fund to help provide mental health support, legal advice and employment support. The Lewisham Donation Hub is one of many charities and voluntary organisations that will benefit.