Afghanistan: New Taliban regime faces drought, conflict and mass unemployment

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders are battling a devastating drought, a sinking economy and ongoing conflict with rebel fighters, as the country’s new rulers worked to form a government. Watch the full report.
Friday 3 September 2021 8:52 am
