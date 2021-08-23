Afghanistan: UK ups evacuations as Taliban warns against an overstay

The UK is set to fly around 6,000 British and Afghan citizens out of Afghanistan this week, as it ramps up its evacuation plans.

To help more people leave the country, the military has extended the deadline for the final RAF evacuation flight from tomorrow to Friday or Saturday, according to Time Times.

The total number of people now eligible to enter the UK has risen from 6,000 last week to more than 12,000.

US and UK troops have just over a week to get all military forces out of the country – which prime minister Boris Johnson is looking to extend.

Johnson is set to host an emergency G7 summit to appeal to president Joe Biden for an 31 August extension.

“It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

However, the Taliban has warned that the agreed 31 August deadline is a “red line”.

Taliban spokesperson Dr Suhail Shaheen said: “President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that.

“If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations – the answer is no. Or there would be consequences.”

Shaheen added that troops staying in the country to help with evacuations past August, would “provoke a reactions” and “create mistrust between” the Taliban, the US and the UK.