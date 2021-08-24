Afghanistan crisis: Taliban to block Afghans from heading to Kabul airport

The Taliban has warned it will block Afghans from heading to Kabul airport in a bid to escape the country, according to reports.

A Taliban spokesperson said Afghans should not go to the capital’s airport or try to leave Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the miliant group’s spokesperson, told a press conference that the Taliban are not in favour of Afghans fleeing the country.

He urged Afghans not to venture to Kabul airport and asked those already at the site to go home.

Mujahid said women should stay at home for the time being for their own safety, but highlighted that authortities are working on finding a soluton that will allow them to return to work.

Schools, universities, hospitals and TV and radio stations have been restored to normal operations.

Mujahid’s remarks come as leaders of the group of rich Western nations are set to press President Joe Biden to extend the pressence of US armed forces in Afghanistan beyond 31 August at a G7 summit.

The UK defence secretary Ben Wallace warned today that a delay to the withdrawal of US troops is unlikely.

The UN Human Rights High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, said today credible reports were emerging uncoveringt that the Taliban was conducting summary executions across Afghanistan.

Mujahid rejected these claims at today’s press conference, saying that the Taliban has “forgotten everything in the past.”