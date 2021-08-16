Watch: Vietnam-like scenes at Kabul airport as Taliban takes control

A large number of people were out on the streets of Kabul, walking towards the airport today, after the Taliban declared the war was over a day after seizing the capital. Watch the full report.
Monday 16 August 2021 11:16 amTags: City A.M. TV
