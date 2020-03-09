Tyrrell Hatton should realise he is a world beater and give himself a break. Maybe his win at Bay Hill will do it

Tyrrell Hatton first made a big impression on me when he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, his maiden European Tour title, at St Andrews in 2016.

Over the last six holes, under severe pressure, the 24-year-old Englishman was magnificent. I expected him to quickly to become a regular presence in the winner’s circle.

He has not been as prolific as that, with just three more European titles since then, but on Sunday he made a huge breakthrough by winning for the first time on the PGA Tour.

To win the Arnold Palmer Invitational against such a high-class field and in such style – his perfectly judged second into 18 was shot of the day – is fabulous.

Hatton will never forget this one, his first on American soil and on such an iconic course as Bay Hill. His family will all be so proud of him and this should open the floodgates for more success.

His two biggest wins – this and the Turkish Airlines Open – have now come in his last four appearances. He has reached another level but it’s where he belongs and hopefully he will realise it.

The Englishman, 28, is known for getting frustrated at himself on course

Hatton does put himself through a lot of self-punishment on the course. I’ve always thought of him as a world-beater and now he’s virtually beaten the world – or a very good field, at least.

He has now proven something to himself. I’m not sure he needs confidence but it would be nice to see him go easier on himself. I’m proud of him. It’s time he gave himself a break – maybe this will do it.

Why I love The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy stuck to his script of recent outings by challenging at Bay Hill but having to settle for a top-five finish.

He now heads to Sawgrass this week to defend his crown at the Players Championship – one of my favourite events on the circuit.

McIlroy will be defending his Players Championship crown this week

Like the Masters, it takes place every year at the same venue, which we have come to love, and is a fantastic tournament to watch.

It also means that Augusta is just around the corner. While it would be no surprise to see Rory defend his title, the one he really wants is still a few weeks away.

Dogged Drysdale still waiting for his day in sun

Jorge Campillo seemingly ended a drought when he won the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco last year, the Spaniard’s first on the European Tour at the 229th attempt.

Less than 12 months on and he has now secured successive winning seasons with his victory at the Qatar Masters on Sunday, following a dramatic play-off against David Drysdale.

Drysdale (left) lost to Campillo (right) at the fifth extra hole in Qatar

Having dropped three shots in his last three holes, Campillo produced a terrific effort to see off the Scot at the fifth re-run of the 18th, although it broke my heart a little bit.

Drysdale is a lovely guy, a journeyman who has kept his tour card for 11 consecutive years. Still waiting for his first European Tour win after 498 attempts, it would have been wonderful to see him do it.