Twitter boss ‘confident’ about percentage of spam accounts following Musk’s concerns
Twitter’s boss Parag Agrawal responded to Elon Musk’s concerns saying he was confident that only 5 per cent of accounts on the social media are spam.
“We are strongly incentivised to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day,” Agrawal tweeted today. “Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong.”
The chief executive’s word come a few days after Tesla boss Elon Musk put his $44bn takeover of Twitter on hold after he decided to investigate Twitter’s filings on fake accounts.
Agrawal said today the company had already shared with Musk an overview of its filings last week, adding the company’s management was looking forward “to continuing the conversation with him, and all of you.”