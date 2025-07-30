Turnberry should host another Open, says Donald Trump’s son

President Trump wants his Turnberry resort to host the Open for the first time since he bought it

Donald Trump’s son says the US President “deserves” to have his Turnberry golf course host another Open Championship.

Turnberry in South Ayrshire last hosted The Open in 2009, five years before President Trump bought the celebrated golf resort.

“It deserves it, and I truly think that my father’s been a guy who also deserves it,” Eric Trump told the BBC.

“There’s no-one that’s been better for the game of golf. He’s been a cheerleader his entire life, because he loves it and he believes in it.

“In time that will be rewarded. We’ll be given our shot and again it will be a great honour and a great testament to a great legacy when we do.”

The R&A, which organises the Open, has said that Turnberry remains on its roster of potential venues but needs to improve transport and other infrastructure before it gets the major again.

It followed suggestions that Turnberry had been unofficially blackballed owing to potential negative publicity associated with President Trump.

“I think chances are by the time an Open comes back around, his time in government will be gone and we’ll be back to being a strictly commercial company,” Eric Trump added.

It comes after Donald Trump opened a new golf course at his Aberdeenshire resort on Tuesday.

The US president said: “We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful.

“The area has really welcomed us. If you remember at the beginning there wasn’t quite a welcome, but it wasn’t bad.

“But with time they liked us more and more, now they love us and we love them.”

This year’s Open was held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland earlier this month and was won by world No1 Scottie Scheffler.

The 2026 edition of the world’s oldest major will take place at Royal Birkdale in Southport, while the 2027 Open is set to be hosted by St Andrews in Scotland.

The venue for the 2028 Open is yet to be confirmed.