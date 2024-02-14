Tuilagi returns to England Six Nations squad after injury recovery

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 27: Manu Tuilagi of England looks towards the sky as he leaves the field during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Bronze Final match between Argentina and England at Stade de France on October 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

England have recalled centre Manu Tuilagi to their 36-man training squad ahead of their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland next weekend.

Tuilagi missed England’s wins over Italy and Wales with a groin injury but the 108kg centre is back as they seek to beat Scotland for the first time in three years.

The Sale Shark was a mainstay in the England side which finished third at the 2023 World Cup, starting in six of their seven games.

He offers Steve Borthwick a powerful ball carrying option in the midfield and could step in to replace Northampton Saints’ Fraser Dingwall, who scored against Wales.

Lock George Martin and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie are also back in the squad as Jamie Blamire, Tom Pearson and Oscar Beard drop out.

Injured duo of fly-half Marcus Smith and centre Ollie Lawrence are back with the team to continue their recovery.

With the Six Nations in its fallow week, England have the perfect opportunity to introduce Tuilagi to training and get him up to speed ahead of the Scotland game.

Should Borthwick opt for Tuilagi, he will certainly offer front-foot ball to a side that has struggled to break down defences.

As good as Dingwall has been so far and as joyful his try celebration was, Tuilagi brings with him another dimension of play and 59 caps worth of experience to bolster England’s backs.

The Scots will be desperate to continue their winning record against England at Murrayfield, especially after the manner of their loss against France in Round Two.