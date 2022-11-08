Tube workers WILL strike on Thursday after RMT negotiations with TfL collapse

There will be widespread disruption across the London Underground

Tube workers will be strike on Thursday after negotiations over pay, pensions and job cuts broke down.

The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport union) accused Transport for London (TfL) of having “refused” to reach an agreement, after days of disruption across the country with national strikes called off at the last minute.

Despite action formally being called off across much of the country on 5, 7 and 9 November, the late notice meant there was widespread disruption on Monday and Tuesday.

Amid hopes the standalone strike on the London Underground may also be averted last-minute on 10 November, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

“And they will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

Mick Lynch, secretary general of transport union RMT, said railway workers and their union representatives will continue to fight over better working conditions for “as long as it takes.” (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

“TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers.”

Transport for London warned there would be “limited or no service” on Thursday, as customers are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel.

It also said “disruption from the strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Friday 11 November.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Thursday’s industrial action.”

“We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made. Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.”

TFL branded the union’s action “disruptive” and that “ mo proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals TfL has set out.”