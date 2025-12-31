Trust in Sky to get 2026 off to a winning start

Sky Trust is a five-time winner at Sha Tin

RACEGOERS will arrive for an 11-race programme at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Thursday, armed with all their ‘Lucky Start 2026’ merchandise, and hoping to begin the New Year with a fistful of dollars.

The feature race of the day, the Group Three £400,000 Chinese Club Challenge Cup, a handicap over seven furlongs (8.05am), provides a stern test of bettors and form students seeking to find the winner.

The majority of the dozen gallopers lining up all have chances on their best form, and you can assume that luck is going to play an important part in determining the winner.

It is worth noting that eight out of the last 10 winners carried 121 pounds or less in the handicap, suggesting the likes of Tomodachi Kokoroe, Patch Of Theta, Packing Hermod and Light Years Charm, face a stiff task at the weights, and will need to run a career best to win.

It may pay to look closely at three horses near the bottom of the handicap, who have all proved progressive this season, and are likely to make their light weights count in the closing stages of the contest.

The Cody Mo-trained Aeris Nova finally got off the mark for the season when running down useful handicapper Drombeg Banner and company over the course and distance last month, finally making up for a series of near misses.

That form reads well, and being drawn in a favourable gate in four should allow him to sit closer to the early pace for once, before using his renowned finishing kick to good effect in the closing stages.

He does however, have to give three pounds – jockey Derek Leung will carry two pounds overweight – to back-to-form SKY TRUST from the in-form Caspar Fownes stable.

This dual course and distance winner was hugely impressive when running away from smart opposition in the closing stages over six furlongs last month, and he will be hard to stop when top pilot Matthew Chadwick shakes the reins down the home straight.

For anyone looking for a likely outsider keep an eye on Storm Rider, whose recent trials leading up to this contest have been eye-catching.

Having already won over the trip, he is capable of running a big race, provided he gets some luck in running.

POINTERS

Sky Trust 8.05am Sha Tin