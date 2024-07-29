Triathlon: Paris 2024 competition could be delayed over water quality

Paris 2024 triathletes will not find out until this morning whether their events will go ahead as scheduled due to issues with the water quality of the river Seine.

The triathlons are scheduled to begin on Tuesday with the swimming leg set to take place in the Parisian river.

But recent rainfall and other factors have impacted the quality of the water.

It meant two reccy’s of the swimming leg of the event – on Sunday and Monday – were cancelled.

“Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterates that the priority is the health of the athletes,” organisers said on Monday.

“The tests carried out in the Seine [on Sunday] revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.

“This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on 26 and 27 July and the impact it had on the Seine river.

“Given the weather forecast, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start of the triathlon competitions on July 30. As observed in July, with summer conditions, water quality in the Seine has improved significantly.”

Ahead of Paris 2024 French officials have been looking to clean up the Seine, leading to the capital’s mayor Anne Hidalgo, as well as suits Tony Estanguet and Marc Guillaume all taking a dip in the river.

The men’s reserve day was scheduled for Friday, with plans to move the mixed relay if the race was forced to reschedule.

Team GB have one of the favourites in the men’s race – Alex Yee – while Beth Potter is expected to be amongst the medals in the women’s race on Wednesday.