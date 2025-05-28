Trawler’s the Man for winnable Henry II at Sandown

Trawlerman (blue silks) came second to Kyprios in last year’s Ascot Gold Cup.

DESPITE being a recognised trial for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the Star Sports Henry II Stakes (7.05pm) at Sandown doesn’t tend to attract the biggest of fields this close to the Royal meeting, but some do prefer to get in a run before and blow away the cobwebs.

Trainers John & Thady Gosden clearly sit in that camp, having saddled the winner of this race last year with Sweet William, who then went on to finish third in the Gold Cup three weeks later.

The Gosdens are looking to go back-to-back in this staying Group Three with TRAWLERMAN, who came second ahead of his stablemate in last year’s Gold Cup, just touched off by winner Kyprios in the final furlong.

He’s by far the best on ratings in this small five-runner field, and the 10/11 on offer with Star Sports looks a good price considering I thought he would’ve been a fair bit shorter.

Connections will want to get a final run into him before the big one at Ascot, as they did 10 months ago in a Group Two at Meydan when coming third, and the conditions look like they’ll suit at Sandown.

He’ll likely dictate the pace early and will take a fair bit of catching in the late stages of the race with William Buick on board.

Although there are no prices out for the opener (6.05pm) at the time of writing, keep an eye out for WICKED, also trained by the Gosdens.

This Kingman colt was bought for 600,000gns in October of last year and sets the bar pretty high for this three-year-old 0-80 contest.

I think he’s far ahead of his mark and will take a bit of beating here en route to bigger and better things.

POINTERS

Wicked 6.05pm, Sandown

Trawlerman 7.05pm, Sandown