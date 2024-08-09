Trap film review: M Night Shyalaman feels far from Sixth Sense heyday

Trap film review and star rating: ★★★

It feels like a long time since director M. Night Shyalaman kept Hollywood enthralled with twist-laden mysteries like Unbreakable, Signs and The Sixth Sense. In new release Trap, his unique brand of spookiness finds moderate success.

He taps into pop culture through lead Josh Hartnett, who plays Cooper, a straight-laced father who takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert by music sensation Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyalaman) when things start to unravel.

Noticing an increased amount of security, he learns that the concert is being used to trap wanted serial killer The Butcher. What unravels is a clever premise that will speak to the millions who flock to arenas to watch their pop idols and face the threat of terrorism, like what happened with Ariana Grande in Manchester in 2019 and the threat facing Taylor Swift shows this month.

However, the setup can only sustain the story so long. Cooper is the world’s luckiest criminal, with twists and turns that range from unlikely to ludicrous. Still, thrillers are rarely about realism, and Shyalaman does a solid job of ramping up the tension.

Having made his name as a heartthrob, it’s surprising to see Hartnett’s dark side. It’s a fine performance that bolsters some of the slower moments and wobbly support acting (Saleka Night Shyalaman won’t win any prizes for her wooden pop diva).

Movie nerds will delight in seeing Hollywood veteran Hayley Mills in a classy turn as an FBI profiler, providing exposition through a walkie talkie. Trap is a solidly entertaining cat and mouse thriller, with a strong lead who will send chills down your spine. We may be far from Shyalaman’s Sixth Sense heyday, but he’s still capable of making you shuffle in your seat.

Trap is in cinemas from 9 August

