Kensuke’s Kingdom film review: This animation captures charm of Michael Morpurgo book

Kensuke’s Kingdom is a beautiful animation that captures the charm of the original

Kensuke’s Kingdom film review: ★★★★

This 1999 novel by Michael Morpurgo is brought to vivid life in this animated family film that delightfully breaks many of the rules of modern cinema. It focuses on Michael, a young boy who is washed away during a sailing trip with his family. Landing on a desert island with his dog, he gives up hope for survival until he meets Kensuke (Ken Watanabe), an older man who lives in peace with the island’s animal population.

Animated in a beautiful fashion that brings to mind fellow hand drawn hit Robot Dreams, this story is not here to provide sugary thrills or sell you toys. It’s a very quiet and thoughtful story of friendship and nature, with the sparse dialogue giving way to visuals that are truly breathtaking. It sometimes can feel too simplistic, leaving some emotional and narrative avenues unexplored, and I wonder if there might have been more to say about environmentalism given the nature of the plot. However, like the best animated stories it leaves you with a feeling of sincerity.

The voice casting is spot on. Warm and comforting tones wash over you, particularly from awards favourites Sally Hawkins and Cillian Murphy who show up sporadically as Michael’s parents, giving a familiarity to the set up, while newcomer Aaron MacGregor infuses the lead with an authentic child-like wonder. The standout is Watanabe, with a vocal performance that gives gravitas to such an enigmatic character.

A must-see for anyone who wants something more substantial from their animation, Kensuke’s Kingdom lives up to the lofty standards of the source material.

