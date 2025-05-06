Trafalgar Square to stage NBA basketball final this summer

London landmark Trafalgar Square will host an NBA basketball final this summer as the capital gets set to welcome the American sporting behemoth.

The junior NBA 3×3 Finals will touch down in the centre of the capital, in the shadow of Nelson’s Column.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “London is the sporting capital of the world and Trafalgar Square is the perfect venue to stage the inaugural Finals of Jr. NBA 3v3.

“I am proud to support this innovative collaboration between London Marathon Events and the NBA, which I hope inspires more young people to play basketball in schools across the capital.

“The competition builds on the work of the new basketball taskforce I have created to grow the game and create positive opportunities for young people as we work together to build a better London for everyone.”

NBA in London

It comes as the city’s basketball team London Lions are seeking land to build a new arena that could top Greenwich’s O2 in capacity.

The outfit is currently playing in east London’s Copper Box but could move by the end of the decade.

Neal Meyer, the NBA’s vice president of basketball operations for Europe and the Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to announce the location of the Jr. NBA 3v3 Finals in June, in collaboration with LME [London Marathon Events], and want to thank the Mayor of London for supplying such an inspiring backdrop for the culmination of the tournament where participants, their families and visitors alike can expect a great atmosphere and an authentic NBA experience.”

Finalists from 10 schools will go head-to-head having been whittled down from 315 teams. The event aims to promote the sport across the UK, and is organised by London Marathon Events.

The finals take place on 6 June having never been held in London before.