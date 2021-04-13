Trafalgar Square is being lined up to host a Euro 2020 fan park for up to 12,500 football supporters this summer.

Big screens at the central London site will show all of the matches being played at Wembley Stadium, including England’s three group games, both semi-finals and the final.

The plans have been submitted by the Greater London Authority and will be considered by Westminster Council later this month.

Read more: Surrey in talks to host Indian Premier League teams as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan aims to bring IPL to the capital this year

Potters Fields Park, near City Hall and Tower Bridge, is also being considered for a Euro 2020 fan park, reports the BBC.

Tickets for Trafalgar Square would be allocated by public ballot rather than sold. It is not know what Covid-19 protocols would be in place.

Any Euro 2020 fan park would be unlikely to be able to accommodate the full 12,500 until Step 4 of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, which takes effect on 21 June.

Until then, social distancing rules mean that attendances are capped at 10,000 for all but the biggest stadiums.

Wembley is set to have 22,500 spectators for its Euro 2020 group games, but that figure could increase for the semis and final.

England’s first three games of Euro 2020 would be shown on the big screens at Trafalgar Square – plus the semi-final and final if they make it that far (Getty Images)

England’s group games are against Croatia on 13 June, Scotland on 18 June and the Czech Republic on 22 June. The final is on 11 July.

Greenwich Park was due to host a Euro 2020 fan event last summer until the tournament was postponed for a year because of Covid-19.

Governing body Uefa is sticking with plans to play Euro 2020 in up to 12 cities across Europe despite practical difficulties and risks posed by the pandemic.