Townsend restaurant’s lemon sole with clams, peas and creme fraiche

This lightly decadent dish devised by head chef Chris Shaw at Townsend restaurant will have you cleaning out the clam supplies from your local fishmonger – and the result is worth every penny.

Ingredients

1 600g lemon sole, trimmed and

skinned. (Does not have to be

skinned)

400-500g clams

150 ml white wine

100g fresh peas

80 g creme fraiche

Half a bunch of chives, chopped

finely

60g samphire

Lemon

Fish Prep:

Take a bread knife and split the lemon sole straight down the middle, sawing gently through the bone. (Fishmonger should do this). To serve, just spoon the clams, peas and sauce over the sole. This dish is good served with either buttered new potatoes, steamed green veg or just some simple salad leaves.

Method

Preheat the oven to 180c beforehand.

Place the sole onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Lightly oil and season the soles with salt.

Place in the oven for 5-6 mins. The meat should just come off the

bone.

Rest for 2 minutes.

Whilst the fish is resting, get a pan on a high heat, add the clams and wine and put a lid on the pan, so the clams steam.

Once the clams are open (it should only take a minute) add the peas and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the creme fraiche and chives to the pan and combine well, add the samphire and a good squeeze of lemon.

To serve:

Spoon the clams, peas and sauce over the sole.

Townsend restaurant is a modern British dining room and café found within the Whitechapel Gallery.