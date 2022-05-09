Tottenham Hotspur fans urged to stop mocking Liverpool jobless with ‘Sign on’ chant

Tottenham fans sang the ‘Sign on’ song at Liverpool on Saturday

A Tottenham Hotspur fans’ group has called on fans to stop singing a song that mocks historic poverty on Merseyside.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust spoke out after some Spurs fans taunted the Liverpool faithful with the chant at Anfield on Saturday.

“Singing about the opposition has long been a feature of English football, and we are reluctant to tell fans how they should support the team. Nevertheless, we were disappointed to hear the ‘Sign on’ chant at Saturday’s away match at Anfield,” said the trust.

Read more Tottenham Hotspur call on fans to stop using Y-word

“​Poverty and joblessness are not fair game for banter. There is a cost of living crisis throughout England, including in London. Our club represents an area and community with the fastest growing rate of unemployment in the country.”

The song is an adaptation of the Liverpool supporters’ anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone and mocks the high levels of unemployment seen on Merseyside in the 1980s.

Tottenham drew 1-1 with Liverpool at the weekend, a result which dented the hosts’ hopes of catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

“We are rightly proud of our away support, and we want it to be noticed for positive reasons. For most of the game at Anfield our fans gave superb backing to a great team performance,” the trust added.

“Spurs fans have provided financial backing to Marine FC on Merseyside, and regularly contribute to foodbanks and community initiatives in London. This is what we are about.

“The ‘Sign on’ chant is not what we are about. We’re Tottenham Hotspur. We’re better than that.”

This isn’t the first time Tottenham fans’ chants have hit the headlines this season.

Earlier in the campaign the club urged supporters to stop using the Y-word, a move that was widely praised.