Tottenham Hotspur director Cullen steps down after 30 years’ service

Cullen has been a key figure in Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s regime

Tottenham Hotspur have announced further boardroom change this summer with the resignation of highly regarded executive director Donna-Maria Cullen after more than 30 years’ service.

Cullen, 62, began working for the club as an adviser in 1992 before joining the board in 2006 and has been a key member of chairman Daniel Levy’s operation.

Her departure comes as former Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham takes up the same post at local rivals Spurs, who are also mulling the future of manager Ange Postecoglou.

“This has been such a hard decision to make. The club has been my life for the past three decades,” said Cullen.

“I have had the privilege of working with Daniel, whose vision and energy has driven the club forward, and so many talented and wonderful colleagues.

“It has been quite some journey, starting at White Hart Lane, with a brief stay at Wembley and finally our new home – amazing memories home and away. Ending this season with the Europa League trophy was a dream come true.

“The time is now right for me to gather more time for myself and my family, whom I thank for all their support over the years. I shall spend the coming months ensuring there is a smooth handover with my staff. Thank you all. I wish everyone at the club all the success in the world.”

Cullen steps down with the club on a high from their success last month in the Europa League, which secured their place in the Champions League next season.

Prior to joining Tottenham she worked in management consultancy and corporate affairs, including for Lord Bell’s group of companies, Chime plc.

Cullen ‘instrumental’ in Tottenham stadium

“Donna has made an immense contribution to the club, over an extensive period. Her diverse responsibilities grew significantly and replacing her roles with a single individual will be impossible,” said Levy.

“While many may associate her primarily with marketing and communications, Donna’s impact extends far beyond those areas.

“Notably, her leadership and political acumen at planning committees, was instrumental in the club being able to build one of the finest stadiums and training centres in the world.

“She deserves recognition for the contribution she played in the formation of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, which has positively impacted countless individuals in our communities, and in establishing the London Academy of Excellence, providing children with exceptional educational opportunities.

“Donna has pushed the conscience of the club to be at the forefront of environmental and diversity initiatives. She also played a crucial role in supporting the amateur part-time Spurs Ladies, enabling the development of our professional women’s team.

“Her daily input will be greatly missed, however she fully deserves to take time for herself, and I know that we shall be able to call upon her advice when needed. We wish her well for the future.”