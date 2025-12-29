Tottenham Hotspur co-owner Daniel Levy gets gong in New Year Honours list

Levy, whose near 25-year tenure as chairman of the north London club came to an end in September, has been given a CBE by Charles III.

The club said Levy, who still has a stake in the Premier League club, stepped down as part of “succession planning”. He remains a co-owner of the club through shares held in Tottenham’s parent company ENIC Group.

Levy’s CBE has been awarded for “services to charity and the community in Tottenham”.

Former Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman was also awarded a CBE, alongside Lionesses captain Leah Williamson.

Hoffman is also the chair of Monzo, with reports this month suggesting shareholders were plotting a coup against the man who left the Premier League after Saudi Arabia’s purchase of Newcastle United through its Public Investment Fund vehicle.

Former Marylebone Cricket Club chief executive Derek Brewer, once chief of Scottish football club Hearts, Ann Budge, and former ECB chair Barry O’Brien were given OBEs alongside Silverstone chief executive Stuart Pringle.

Levy given gong

“This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives,” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said.

Elsewhere ice skating stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been honoured with dame and knighthoods, while Williamson’s teammates Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh and Ella Toone picked up MBEs.

Red Roses Marlie Packer and Zoe Stratford got OBEs after England’s victory at the Rugby World Cup this autumn; Meg Jones, Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne got MBEs; and Rugby World Cup tournament figures Gillian Whitehead (OBE) and Sarah Massey (MBE) were honoured. England head coach John Mitchell got an OBE.

Broadcaster Gabby Logan, commentator Clive Tyldesley and Paula Radcliffe got OBEs, while Olympians Rhys McClenaghan and Toby Roberts have been made MBEs.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “It has been an historic year for women’s sport and I could not be more pleased to congratulate our Red Roses and Lionesses on their New Year’s Honours.

“To have two England teams – in two of our most loved sports – win major tournaments in the space of a few months was just extraordinary. You’ve united the country, inspired girls and boys everywhere to get into sport and well and truly changed the game.”