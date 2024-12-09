Top women’s watches 2024, from Tissot to Chopard

If you’re looking for the best women’s watches to treat yourself this Christmas or to gift to a loved one, check out this list, featuring top timepieces from the likes of Chopard, Tissot, Bremont, Audemars Piguet and more.

Tissot Prx Quartz 25mm

Evolving the legacy of the original ‘PRX’ – a sporty ‘integrated’ bracelet watch that emerged in the 1970s, like Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak – Tissot now introduces a fashion-fierce, super-cute ‘25mm’ collection with five new models. Crafted for various occasions, these watches feature finishes from stainless steel to PVD ‘carnation gold’, all bringing fresh ritziness to a formerly butch ‘tonneau’ or ‘barrel’ shaped case.

Bremont Terra Nova 38 Pink

Vapours around Britain’s MOD-endorsed prima military watchmaker and its drastic redux are finally dispersing. Now we can enjoy the new(ish) Bremont v2.0 and its adventures in more affordable, but also more creative lines. While insecure alpha males might still be balking at the logo, at least women can now enjoy this slice of genuine field-proven fabulousness. It’s 100m water-resistant and rock solid in 904L stainless steel.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Mini

Inspired by the 25th-anniversary ‘Mini Oak’ of 1997, this coquettish interpretation of the 1970s octagonal icon, ‘Royal Oak’ features an 18-carat white-gold case and bracelet decorated in ‘Frosted Gold’. It’s a shimmering, ‘hammered’ texture now proprietary to AP, courtesy of Florentine jeweller Carolina Bucci, whose own technique emboldens the mighty Oak’s geometry – even at a mere 23mm across.

Movado Bold Evolution Quartz Chronograph

Experience a harmonious blend of elegance and functionality with the Movado Bold Evolution Quartz Chronograph. This distinguished watch showcases a brushed and polished gold ionic-plated stainless steel case, embodying a sophisticated aesthetic that stands out. The champagne-coloured dial is enhanced by polished gold-tone hands and stick hour markers, providing a luxurious touch to your ensemble.

Equipped with chronograph sub-dials, this watch allows you to track 1/10th of a second, 60 seconds, and 30 minutes, combining style with practical utility. The water resistance of up to 30 metres ensures that the Bold Evolution Quartz Chronograph is ready to accompany you on both everyday activities and special adventures, offering durability without compromising on its elegant design.

Michele Sport Sail Silver Dial Silicone Strap

The Michele Sport Sail Silver Dial Silicone Strap is the perfect timepiece for women who seek both elegance and practicality in their watch collection. This stylish watch features a gold and stainless steel case paired with a sleek white silicone strap, creating a striking contrast that catches the eye. The silver dial is adorned with three sub-dials and a date display at the 6 o’clock position, adding both functionality and charm to its design.

Powered by a precise quartz movement, this watch ensures accurate timekeeping across all functions, including hour, minute, and second tracking, alongside the chronograph feature. The 38mm round case offers a comfortable fit, secured by a reliable tang clasp. With water resistance up to 50 metres, the Sport Sail is built to withstand various adventures, making it a versatile accessory for both sailing trips and formal occasions.

Chopard Happy Sport Medium Quartz

Embrace both elegance and innovation with the Happy Sport Medium Quartz from Chopard. This exquisite timepiece features a 36mm case embellished with a custom bezel adorned with 44 lab-grown diamonds, totalling approximately 1.50 carats, adding a brilliant sparkle to your wrist. The white dial is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, ensuring longevity and a pristine appearance. With water resistance up to 30 metres, the Happy Sport Medium Quartz seamlessly blends luxury with practicality, making it a perfect choice for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 Ice Blue Dial 35mm Steel

Discover the PRX Powermatic 80 Ice Blue Dial 35mm Steel, a remarkable timepiece that combines classic aesthetics with modern precision. Crafted by Tissot, this Swiss-made watch features a striking ice blue dial accented with silver tones, housed within a sleek stainless steel case measuring 35mm in diameter. The anti-clockwise rotating bezel not only adds a unique touch but also enhances the watch’s functionality.

Powered by the advanced Tissot Caliber Powermatic automatic movement, it offers an impressive 80-hour power reserve, ensuring reliable performance and minimal maintenance. The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal safeguards the dial, maintaining its clarity and brilliance over time. With water resistance up to 100 metres, this watch is suitable for a variety of activities, from everyday wear to aquatic adventures.

Longines Lyre Automatic Blue Stick Dial Steel

Exude sophistication and precision with the Longines Lyre Automatic Blue Stick Dial Steel, an ideal choice for the modern woman. This elegant timepiece features a captivating blue dial with silver-tone hands, encased in a 30mm stainless steel case that combines timeless design with contemporary flair. The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal ensures that the dial remains clear and pristine, while the transparent case back provides a glimpse into the intricate automatic self-winding movement, showcasing Longines’ dedication to craftsmanship.

Water resistance up to 30 metres makes this watch versatile enough for both everyday activities and adventurous pursuits. With its blend of classic elegance and modern functionality, the Lyre Automatic is a standout addition to any watch collection.

Tissot Seastar 1000 Quartz

Embrace both style and functionality with the Tissot Seastar 1000 Quartz, an exceptional watch for women who appreciate elegance and precision. Crafted in Switzerland, this stunning timepiece features a meticulously designed stainless steel case with a brushed and polished finish, measuring 36mm in diameter and 9.7mm in thickness. The anti-clockwise rotating bezel not only enhances the watch’s aesthetic but also adds a functional element for tracking time during aquatic activities.

Protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the dial remains clear and unblemished, ensuring a long-lasting pristine look. With an impressive water resistance, the Seastar 1000 Quartz is built to withstand even the most demanding underwater adventures.

