Top US prosecutor investigates alleged sexual assault at Princess Beatrice tech firm

Afiniti, a tech firm where Princess Beatrice is employed as vice chair of strategy and partnerships, today announced the appointment of Leslie Caldwell, a former assistant attorney general of the US Department of Justice, to investigate sexual assault allegations against its CEO.

Afiniti founder Zia Chishti resigned on Thursday after former employee Tatiana Spottiswoode accused him of violent sexual assault.

The company, where Princess Beatrice is employed as vice chair of strategy and partnerships, today announced the appointment of Leslie Caldwell, a former assistant attorney general of the US Department of Justice, to investigate the allegations.

Ms Caldwell, a partner at the law firm Latham & Watkins, was the lead prosecutor on a high profile case against Enron after it collapsed in 2001 amid one of the biggest financial scandals of all time.

David Cameron last week quit as an advisor for the scandal-ridden tech firm, but Princess Beatrice remains in her role as vice chair. Beatrice, who is on maternity leave following the birth of her daughter Sienna, has not commented on the allegations.

Spottiswoode made explosive allegations of sexual harassment and assault in testimony made before a US congressional committee.

With legal action pending Afiniti has named Larry Babbio, the former vice chair and president of Verizon Communications, as chair of the Afiniti board.

“As Chair, my immediate priority is to keep our people safe and ensure that we continue to deliver the best possible service for our clients. This investigation is an important and necessary first step in building a better future for Afiniti,” said Mr Babbio.

